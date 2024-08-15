Andhra Pradesh: Nine arrested for ganja peddling in NTR

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district ‘Anti-Narcotic Cell’ arrested nine persons in connection with ganja peddling and illegal transportation and recovered 6 KGs of ganja from them on Wednesday.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the district Anti-Narcotic district chief R Srihari Babu said all the accused were arrested from various places across the city and caught peddling ganja red handedly. The ADCP said more than five of the total arrested nine are college dropouts and are addicted to vices.

The nine arrested were identified as Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (23) of Nandivada village, Chatla Raviteja (24) of Thotlavalluru village, Vemulavada Sivaram Krishna (20) of Penamaluru village, Korada Ajay (19) if Krishna Lanka, Kokkula Rithvik (23) of Mangalagiri, Kaliyapudi Anil Kumar (21) of Thullur, Pasupuleti Naresh (22) of Thullur, Gaddam Lakshmana Rao (34) of Patamata and Remalli Keerthana (21) of Bhavanipuram.

He also said a total of 94 persons were arrested and 32 cases registered against them under relevant sections of NDPS act in the last month after the constitution of the Anti-Narcotic task force. Also, police seized 230 KGs of ganja from the arrested.