YSRC's Devineni Avinash stopped from flying to Dubai

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada East constituency YSRC in-charge Devineni Avinash was reportedly prevented from travelling to Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, on Thursday night.

According to sources, soon after entering the boarding pass verification desk, the airport security authorities stopped Avinash from proceeding further and asked him to wait. They informed the Mangalagiri police of Devineni Avinash’s arrival at the airport. The police asked the airport security not to allow Avinash from flying.

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh State police had issued a lookout notice against a few YSRC leaders who were allegedly involved in ransacking the TDP office in Mangalagiri in 2021.

In response to the incident, Devineni Avinash clarified that he was not leaving the country fearing false cases.