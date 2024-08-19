Pamarru police arrested man for killing wife, staging it as suicide

VIJAYAWADA: Pamarru police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to stage her death as a suicide by placing her body on railway tracks. The incident took place in Dhullavani Gudem, and the accused has been identified as K Rajesh.

He had been married to the deceased, Sunitha, for seven years, and the couple reportedly had frequent quarrels over financial and personal issues.

On Saturday, following an argument, Rajesh allegedly killed Sunitha by smothering her near a lake and later placed her body on the railway tracks to make it appear as a suicide.

Family members, suspecting foul play, lodged a complaint against Rajesh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rajesh was responsible for his wife’s death. A case has been registered under relevant sections for murder, and further investigation is ongoing.