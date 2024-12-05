Boost to rural growth: NABARD regional office comes up in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated its new Andhra Pradesh regional office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, NABARD Chairman KV Shaji, and senior State officials attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Atchannaidu emphasised the crucial role of agriculture and fisheries in the State’s economy. He reiterated the government’s commitment to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in national growth, aligning with Vision 2047.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav lauded NABARD’s relocation, calling it a strategic move that underscores the institution’s commitment to AP’s development.

NABARD Chairman KV Shaji outlined initiatives such as tenant farmer financing and the Agristack programme, aimed at enhancing credit for marginalised communities. Shaji also emphasised the significance of modernising Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to boost rural development.

To mark the occasion, NABARD launched a publication titled ‘Rural Radiance: Empowering Lives through Tribal and Watershed Development,’ showcasing its impact in the State. The bank issued sanctions for various projects, including GI registration for traditional handloom products like Dupion Silk and Chirala Kuppadam Sarees. Support was also announced for DWCRA exhibitions and self-help group stalls.