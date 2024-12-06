All set for Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The second edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, a celebration of Carnatic music, traditional crafts, and culinary heritage, will take place at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada from December 6 to 8.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture and Textiles and Andhra Pradesh Tourism, the festival highlights India’s cultural richness.

Spread across three venues, Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, Durga Ghat, and Kanaka Durga temple, the event features 35 performances by 140 artists. Audiences can enjoy Nadaswaram, Harikatha, vocal concerts, and Devi Kritis. The programme celebrates legendary Telugu composers, aiming to connect audiences with classical traditions while spotlighting Andhra Pradesh’s cultural legacy.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the festival, with Kandula Durgesh as the guest of honour.

Notable attendees include MP Kesineni Sivanath, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Tourism Secretary Vinay Chand, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and other key cultural and tourism officials.

A heritage exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Textiles will display GI-tagged crafts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, such as Mangalagiri Cotton, Uppada Jamdani, and Kondapalli Toys. Visitors can also enjoy authentic Andhra cuisine, presented by the Indian Culinary Institute, and explore tourism exhibits promoting the State’s attractions.

For more information, visit krishnavenimusicfest.com.