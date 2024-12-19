Hi Life Expo showcases latest fashion & lifestyle

VIJAYAWADA: The Hi Life Exhibition, one of the nation’s largest lifestyle events, will take place on December 18 and 19 at Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

The two-day event will feature an exclusive range of designer wear, bridal fashion, wedding jewellery, and luxury lifestyle products.

HiLife Exhibitions Managing Director and CEO Aby P Dominic highlighted the event as a unique platform celebrating creativity and elegance. “HiLife Exhibition brings together top designers and brands under one roof, offering a curated collection of wedding wear, jewellery, and lifestyle products,” Dominic said.

The exhibition will offer visitors a chance to explore the latest trends in fashion.