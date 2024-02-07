Vijayawada: Navadina prayers conclude at Gunadala hill

VIJAYAWADA: The nine-day Navadina prayers, which were organised to mark the centenary celebrations of the Gunadala shrine, were concluded on a spiritual note. Vijayawada Catholic Church Monsignor Rev Father Muvvala Prasad accompanied by Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju Swami, extended gratitude to the multitude of devotees, who journeyed from distant places to take part in the sacred nine-day prayers.

The gathering witnessed fervent prayers and blessings bestowed upon the devotees by Mother Mary of Gunadala (Gunadala Matha). A highlight of the ceremony included a symbolic ascent up the hill by Rector Father Kommareddy Marreddy, leading devotees in a demonstration of devout worship.

The last day saw the offering of collective Divya Pujabali for Lourdu Mata on the hill, symbolising a collective expression of devotion. Vicar General Fr M Gabriel, SSC Director Fr Thota Suveel Raju, chief guest Fr Kommareddy Marreddy from Gunadala Matha Shrine were present.