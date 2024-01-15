Cultural extravaganza unfolds at Dance Festival and Samskruta Sirulu

VIJAYAWADA: In a splendid display of talent, children graced the stage at Sai Geetha Mandiram in Enikepadu, performing classical dance forms during the ‘Dance Festival and Samskruta Sirulu.’ The event, held on a grand scale by Arunodaya Kala Samithi, a prominent cultural organisation in Vijayawada, captivated the audience. The performances of Chakarika, K Soudamini, G Sreenisha, Y Dikshitha and K Sri Sai Lakshmi enthralled the audience.

Representing the Abhinaya Art Academy, Natya Guru Chinta Venkat attended the event as a chief guest and inaugurated the programme, emphasising the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage of classical dances.

Guest of honour Krishna Kumar KK highlighted the growing interest among NRIs in Indian classical arts. He cautioned that without parental encouragement, there is a risk that future generations may need to travel to foreign countries like the US to pursue studies in Indian cultural arts.

Addressing the gathering, Organiser of the event, Pikki Manzoosha, president of Arunodaya Kala Samithi, revealed that ten groups would participate in the two-day event.

The first day witnessed mesmerising performances, including Kuchipudi by Nrutya Varsha Group, Sameeha Nrityalaya Group, V Satyam Master Group, Sritha Natyalaya Group, and Bharatha Natyam by Lasya Natyalaya.

The ‘Samskruta Sirulu’ Dance Festival not only celebrates the artistry of young performers but also underscores the importance of nurturing and preserving India’s classical dance traditions. As the event unfolds, it promises to be a cultural feast for enthusiasts, fostering an appreciation for our rich artistic heritage.