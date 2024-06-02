Vijayawada: 7 held for selling mule SIM cards

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada cybercrime police busted a gang supplying mule SIM cards to cybercriminals and arrested seven persons on Saturday. The police recovered Rs 30.37 lakh from the accused and froze more than Rs 1 crore in their bank accounts, besides seizing 998 SIM cards and biometric machines and mobile phones.

According to Cybercrime ACP SD Tejeswara Rao, the complainant received a video call through WhatsApp from an unknown person, who claimed to be a Cyber Crime DCP from Mumbai. The fake cop threatened the victim stating Raj Kundra, an accused in many cases in Mumbai, is in touch with the complainant and has deposited huge sums of money into the latter’s account.

Worried over this, the victim transferred Rs 30.37 lakh in the accused bank accounts. Later, he realised it as fraud and lodged a complaint with police.