RVR & JC college to hold Young Professionals Congress in Hyderabad from July 25

VIJAYAWADA: RVR & JC College of Engineering will organise the IEE, IES, Student and Young Professionals Congress-2024 programme at Plaza Hotel in Begumpet of Hyderabad from July 25 to 27.

College chairman Rayapati Srinivas said the experiences, ideas, and discussions of eminent scientists participating in the international conference in the college will be useful for the success of new inventions created by the ideas of young professionals.

He said that it was a matter of pride to get the funds released from the head office of IEE and IES in the USA to the student chapter in the college for the organization of the first international conference.

Rayapati Gopala Krishna, college secretary and correspondent, released the posters of the three-day event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that an international conference on the theme ‘Green Energy Technologies: Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions,’ will be held to discuss the benefits and uses of Smart Grid, Industry 4.0, Cybersecurity, Robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies, and leading experts from various countries.