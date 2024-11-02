Make people utilise Surya Ghar: Collector to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji has instructed the officials to encourage residents to opt for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He directed the officials to identify villages, which could be powered through initiative, transforming them into solar-powered communities. During a teleconference with officials on Friday, the Collector discussed the key details of the scheme with power officials and reviewed its implementation across the district.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 percent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity.

The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity. On the occasion, the Collector asked the officials to take measures to spread awareness about the potential cost reduction regarding solar rooftops. Raising concerns over delay in implementation of the initiative in certain areas, DK Balaji instructed the officials concerned to resolve the issues by next meeting, and called for special attention to pending applications. Highlighting the long-term benefits of solar rooftops, he encouraged residents to take advantage of the scheme.

Later, the Collector chaired a district-level meeting at the Collectorate to advance the setup of model solar villages. He explained that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to develop one village in each district as ‘Model Solar Village’. Five revenue villages with a population of over 5,000 are to be identified as potential contenders for the scheme. SE (electricity) M Satyanandam, ZP CEO Kannama Naidu, and others were present.