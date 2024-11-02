Red Cross plans to address climate change via novel campaign in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of a kind, the Indian Red Cross Society, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, has launched a Climate Action Campaign in Vijayawada, aiming to educate students in 12 degree colleges in and around the city on climate change and encourage them to take action for environmental protection.

Speaking to TNIE, Indian Red Cross Society-Andhra Pradesh Chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy underscored the immediate need of environmental conservation for future generations in light of climate change. “The commitment to preserving our planet lies in the hands of today’s youth,” he asserted, urging collective efforts to mitigate environmental degradation.

The awareness campaign has garnered huge response, with over 2,000 students registering as Red Cross climate action volunteers through the APREDCROSS App, through which they can access latest updates on Red Cross initiatives and take part in the projects.

As part of the pilot project, the volunteers must identify key sources of water and air pollution in their communities every week and inspire locals to plant trees in honour of loved ones. Student volunteers are organised into groups of 10, with one faculty member in each college serving as the Climate Action Coordinator.

These teams will focus on reducing single-use plastics, promoting the use of municipal waste bins, and other sustainable practices. Sharing her experience, Swetha Gumpula, a climate action volunteer from Maris Stella College, said, “Every student is aware of local pollution issues, and the app makes it easy to inform officials. I’m hopeful this initiative will have a positive impact on climate change.”