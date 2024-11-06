Seaplane trial run between Vijayawada, Srisailam on November 9

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to conduct a trial run for the seaplane service between Vijayawada and Srisailam on November 9. The event is scheduled to be held at Baburri Grounds, Punami Ghat.

A meeting to review the arrangements for the programme was held on Tuesday with Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Sub-Collector K Chaitanya, and event organisers. The officials discussed several aspects, including seating arrangements, entry plans, drinking water supply, temporary toilets, and providing the public with the opportunity to watch the event live by installing LCDs at major locations in Vijayawada.

The arrangements for the inaugural ceremony are being made, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM. During the meeting, he emphasised that all arrangements for the event should be made without any shortcomings.