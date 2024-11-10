‘Shakti’ patrolling teams for safety of women launched in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: To enhance the safety of women and children, Krishna district police launched special ‘Shakti’ patrolling teams in Machilipatnam. The teams, consisting of women police personnel, will patrol identified hotspots across the district to tackle crimes such as eve-teasing, molestation, fraudulent marriages, and workplace harassment.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao and Krishna district court judge Aruna Sarika flagged off the ‘Shakti’ teams, comprising women sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, police constables, and home guards. The teams have been equipped with two-wheelers for efficient patrolling.

Judge Sarika stressed the importance of such initiatives to protect women and children from miscreants. The SP assured that the teams would remain in constant contact with the police control room and respond swiftly to complaints received via helplines like ‘100’ and ‘112’.

The ‘Shakti’ teams will also conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to empower women and children. The SP stated that the initiative aims to reassure women who face difficulties in lodging complaints, asserting that the safety of women remains a top priority for the police.