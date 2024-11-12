‘Super Six’ gets budget boost for public welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has allocated significant funds to its flagship ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes aimed at uplifting various sections of the population.

Among these, the Annadatha Sukhibhava - PM Kisan scheme has been a top priority, with a budget of Rs 4,500 crore. This initiative provides eligible farmers with annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000, fully funded for landless farmers through the State budget. The scheme’s detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The Deepam II scheme is another notable measure under the Super Six banner, offering three free Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders per year to eligible households. For 2024-25, Rs 895 crore has been released to cover the cost of the first cylinder, benefiting over 5 lakh recipients so far.

Further, the government has proposed an upcoming programme to provide free public transport for women. According to Finance Minister Payyvula Keshav, the initiative aims to encourage women’s participation in the workforce and will be implemented soon.

Under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked to provide financial support to mothers of children studying in Classes I to XII in both government and private schools.

This initiative aims to reduce school dropout rates and ensure children from low-income families can complete their education.

The government has also pledged to create 20 lakh jobs over five years. To support this goal, Rs 322 crore has been allocated to the Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department. In a bid to boost job creation, the state has conferred industry status on the tourism sector to attract private investments. However, the budget did not mention the promised monthly support of Rs 1,500 for women aged 18-59, sparking some public anticipation for future updates.