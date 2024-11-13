Long-awaited Siddhartha flyover opened at Kanuru

VIJAYAWADA: In a major infrastructure boost for Vijayawada, Municipal Administration (VMC) and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister inaugurated the long-awaited Siddhartha Flyover on Pantakaluva Road in Kanuru on Monday evening.

The 340-metre-long flyover, completed in 2018, faced extensive delays due to funding shortages and administrative challenges, leaving it unused for nearly six years. Now, the flyover promises smoother travel for commuters heading to areas like Autonagar, Poranki, and Tadigadapa, and aims to relieve congestion along the National Highway 9 and Bandar Road. Minister Narayana expressed pride in the project, stating, “The Siddhartha Flyover is a significant step toward enhancing our infrastructure. Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance, we are committed to both infrastructural and economic development.” He also highlighted plans to develop Tadigadapa’s drainage systems to accommodate future growth.

Originally initiated by the NDA government in 2017, the flyover was nearly finished in 2018 but awaited completion of noise barriers, drainage, and blacktop roads. Following a renewed push from the current NDA government, the pending work was expedited, culminating in the flyover’s long-overdue inauguration.

The flyover spans Pantakaluva Road, connecting it to 100 Feet Road in Tadigadapa, effectively bypassing Bandar Road for streamlined traffic flow. Designed to support heavy traffic—including buses, autos, and commercial vehicles—the project faced early obstacles due to an objection from VR Siddhartha Engineering College. A legal resolution allowed construction to proceed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the college and Tadigadapa Municipality, with oversight from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

VR Siddhartha College’s Civil Engineering Department spearheaded the flyover’s construction, led by Prof. Ch Srinivas. The bridge was designed by G Phani Ram, with final vetting by NIT Warangal, and construction was supervised by Prof. B Pandu Ranga Rao. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad lauded the team for their dedication, noting minimal disruption to students.

Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) chief engineer Dhanunjay provided technical details, describing the flyover as a 5-meter-high, 12-meter-wide structure with 204 meters of elevated spans and a total cost of Rs 11 crore funded by VR Siddhartha College. Tadigadapa Municipality and CRDA contributed an additional Rs 3.5 crore for noise barriers and drainage.