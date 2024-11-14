Extensive safety measures in place for Karthika Snanam at AP's Manginapudi Beach

VIJAYAWADA: Manginapudi Beach is fully prepared to welcome thousands of devotees for the Karthika Poornami Snanam on November 15.

Following instructions from Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, authorities have implemented extensive safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure experience for visitors. To manage the expected large turnout, officials have prioritised children’s safety, setting up a designated children’s area equipped with amenities such as hot milk and Jio tagging to prevent separation incidents.

A controlled bathing system will manage the flow of devotees, with newcomers asked to wait for clear access before entering the water.

Women’s changing rooms have been arranged, while barricades and red flags mark restricted zones. Safety equipment, including life jackets and buoys, has been positioned along the shore, supported by stationed police personnel and trained swimmers. Medical camps are set up, and RTC buses will operate from November 14 for easy transportation.

A drone-linked police control unit will monitor crowd dynamics, with real-time footage accessible via Falcon vehicles. Volunteers from NCC, NSS, and Scouts and Guides will assist in event management.

Balaji, District Police Officer R Gangadhar Rao, and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma conducted a facilities inspection, emphasising adequate provisions of prasadam and clean drinking water, with distribution points placed to reduce congestion. Garbage bins are placed throughout the beach, and signage encourages proper waste disposal. Thorn trees along access roads are being removed to maintain a clean environment.

Balaji highlighted the need for close monitoring by police and emergency responders, with additional lighting installed for safe bathing areas.