10 women cops trained as drone pilots in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move, the NTR district police have trained 10 women constables as drone pilots to enhance technology-driven enforcement.

Under the guidance of industry experts, the women officers received specialised training in drone operation and were licensed by the DGP office’s technical team.

NTR Commissioner of Police, SV Rajashekhar Babu, highlighted that these women pilots will assist in traffic regulation, VIP security, and night patrols, similar to routine policing duties.

He emphasised that the initiative not only strengthens law enforcement capabilities but also fosters women empowerment. The drones will be deployed in key areas to monitor traffic, prevent eve-teasing, surveil sand mining and illegal liquor consumption, and control crowds.

CP Rajashekhar Babu also observed the drone operation trials, offering valuable feedback for further refinement of the project.