Vijayawada

Tech camp on Machine Learning, AI held

The event, organised in collaboration with AICTE and Eduskills, provided training to around 100 B.Tech third-year students.
Tech camp on Machine Learning, AI held
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day tech camp on Google, AI and Machine Learning was conducted for engineering students at Kallam Haranadha Reddy Institute of Technology, said the college’s Director, Dr M Umashankar Reddy.

The event, organised in collaboration with AICTE and Eduskills, provided training to around 100 B.Tech third-year students. Dr BSB Reddy, Dean of the college and HoD of Career Guidance and Dr PL Madhava Rao, said students gained valuable insights and hands-on experience during the camp, conducting experiments on Google’s AI and machine learning platforms. Chandan Naik from Eduskills served as the trainer for the camp, guiding the students through the sessions.

AI
Tech camp

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com