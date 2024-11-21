Tech camp on Machine Learning, AI held

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day tech camp on Google, AI and Machine Learning was conducted for engineering students at Kallam Haranadha Reddy Institute of Technology, said the college’s Director, Dr M Umashankar Reddy.

The event, organised in collaboration with AICTE and Eduskills, provided training to around 100 B.Tech third-year students. Dr BSB Reddy, Dean of the college and HoD of Career Guidance and Dr PL Madhava Rao, said students gained valuable insights and hands-on experience during the camp, conducting experiments on Google’s AI and machine learning platforms. Chandan Naik from Eduskills served as the trainer for the camp, guiding the students through the sessions.