VMC's selfie points to raise awareness on hygiene in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Under the direction of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign on Monday featured selfie points and street performances to raise public awareness about cleanliness.

Selfie stands were set up at key locations including Maris Stella College, Shoppers Stop Mall, Usha Udaya Supermarket in Guru Nanak Colony, Narayana School on Bandar Canal Road, Gandhi High School in One Town, and the VMC headquarters.

The campaign aims to engage the public in maintaining clean surroundings. This is part of Vijayawada’s broader effort to secure top rankings in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey.

In Division Four, cultural performances were organised at Srinivasa Nagar and Bank Colony. A Kala Jatha troupe used traditional dance and storytelling, including Burrakatha, to educate the public on cleanliness, banning single-use plastics, reducing pollution, public responsibilities, and tree planting for environmental protection.

VMC also launched the ‘Invite Your Commissioner’ programme, encouraging residents to showcase their cleanliness efforts, such as home composting, terrace gardening, and participation in cleanliness drives. Citizens can submit their projects by scanning a QR code shared via social media. Dhyanachandra will select the best project and present a reward for their efforts.