1,100 families hit by floods receive relief kits

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), a global humanitarian organisation extended its support to flood victims in Vijayawada. On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Red Cross distributed relief kits valued at Rs 10,000 each to 1,100 affected families at its State office in Gandhinagar. The kits included steel utensils, mosquito nets, and woollen blankets.

The AP Red Cross deployed 150 volunteers for rescue and relief efforts during the floods in Vijayawada, providing essential supplies such as water, biscuits, bread, and food to those trapped in waterlogged areas. As part of its rehabilitation efforts, the AP Red Cross conducted a door-to-door survey in New Rajiv Nagar, identifying 1,100 families, mostly daily labourers, who lost their valuables and clothing in the floods.

AP Red Cross Chairman, Dr Sridhar Reddy, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting disaster victims across the State. He announced relief kits worth Rs 80 lakh are being distributed in New Rajiv Nagar. The Red Cross plans to distribute tarpaulins and dry ration kits to 1,500 people in slums and rural areas, where roofs were destroyed in the floods. General Secretary of AP Red Cross, AK Parida, expressed gratitude to the IRCS’s National Headquarters in New Delhi for sending relief materials. He added that the Red Cross will soon initiate disaster preparedness programmes through Youth Red Cross to better equip villagers for future crises. The event was overseen by BVS Kumar, State Coordinator, and others.