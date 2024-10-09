Bus accident in Rajasthan claims life of lawyer's wife, injures 11 from Vijayawada Bar Association

VIJAYAWADA: A bus ferrying lawyers of the Vijayawada Bar Association collided with a stationary truck at Ajmer in Rajasthan, resulting in one death and injuries to 11 others. The accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jyotsna, wife of noted Vijayawada-based lawyer Sunkara Rajendraprasad.

Rajendraprasad and 10 others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Upon learning about the accident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep condolences, praising Jyotsna for her efforts in organising awareness programmes among women and students. He urged the officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

He also spoke with his counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma and requested necessary assistance for the advocates.