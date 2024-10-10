1.5 lakh visit Durga temple on Day 7

VIJAYAWADA: On the seventh day of the ongoing 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, over 2,00,000 devotees reportedly had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi. According to temple authorities, by 5 pm, more than 1,50,000 pilgrims from across the State had visited, and the number was expected to surpass 2,50,000 by the end of the day. To accommodate the overwhelming number of devotees, temple officials extended the darshan timings until midnight. They anticipated that by the day’s end, the total number of devotees might even reach 3,00,000.
In light of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, officials from the endowments department, temple authorities, police, revenue department, and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) coordinated to ensure elaborate security. The flow of pilgrims began as early as 3 am and continued steadily throughout the day, peaking during the evening and night hours. Many devotees, having arrived in the city a day earlier, chose to wait in queue lines to ensure an early darshan. Pilgrims started lining up around 2 am near Canal Road after taking a holy dip in the Krishna River.
To ensure the general public had smooth access to darshan on the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced the cancellation of all VIP services and special darshans. In preparation for the massive crowds, temple officials set up additional holding areas near the VMC office, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, and in front of Rajiv Gandhi Park.
The Minister emphasised that special teams had been formed to manage the movement of devotees on Indrakeeladri, in queue lines, and at holding areas to prevent incidents such as minor stampedes or suffocation. Additional security forces and volunteers were deployed.
As the festival progresses to its eighth day, Goddess Durga Devi will be depicted in a fierce form, symbolising victory over evil. In this avatar, the goddess wields weapons such as a sword, spear, and chakra, while riding her vehicle, the tiger. She is revered for defeating the demon Durgasura, and her name, Durga, means ‘fortress’ in Sanskrit, signifying her strength and protectiveness. Hindus believe that Durga Devi, the supreme power mentioned in the Vedas, protects her devotees from evil.
VIP services and special darshan cancelled
