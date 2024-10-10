1.5 lakh visit Durga temple on Day 7

VIJAYAWADA: On the seventh day of the ongoing 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, over 2,00,000 devotees reportedly had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi. According to temple authorities, by 5 pm, more than 1,50,000 pilgrims from across the State had visited, and the number was expected to surpass 2,50,000 by the end of the day. To accommodate the overwhelming number of devotees, temple officials extended the darshan timings until midnight. They anticipated that by the day’s end, the total number of devotees might even reach 3,00,000.

In light of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, officials from the endowments department, temple authorities, police, revenue department, and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) coordinated to ensure elaborate security. The flow of pilgrims began as early as 3 am and continued steadily throughout the day, peaking during the evening and night hours. Many devotees, having arrived in the city a day earlier, chose to wait in queue lines to ensure an early darshan. Pilgrims started lining up around 2 am near Canal Road after taking a holy dip in the Krishna River.

To ensure the general public had smooth access to darshan on the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced the cancellation of all VIP services and special darshans. In preparation for the massive crowds, temple officials set up additional holding areas near the VMC office, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, and in front of Rajiv Gandhi Park.