Tata Trusts’ initiatives in 264 villages of Vijayawada LS segment usher in prosperity

VIJAYAWADA: Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Trusts, profoundly influenced the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, leaving an enduring impact on countless lives.

From August 2015 to December 2020, under his visionary leadership, Tata Trusts spearheaded transformative initiatives across 264 villages, positively affecting nearly 1 million residents. Despite his recent passing, Ratan Tata’s legacy persists through ongoing developmental endeavours that he fervently championed.

Initially approached by former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas to adopt a few villages under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Tata’s response - ”Why only a few villages?” - ignited a broader plan.

This initiative expanded to encompass all rural areas of the constituency, excluding the city, reflecting Tata’s commitment to holistic rural development.

According to Srinivas, “Ratan Tata’s vision transcended mere infrastructure; he aimed to foster self-sustaining communities and enhance the quality of life for the underprivileged. His contributions to our region are indelible.”

Tata Trusts undertook numerous infrastructure projects, such as piped drinking water systems, sanitation facilities, and enhancements to Anganwadi centers.

A pivotal initiative was the Tata Telemedicine Services, which established a hub-and-spokes model providing accessible healthcare across Vijayawada’s rural areas from 2017 to 2020.

A senior Tata Trust officer emphasised, “Ratan Tata remained steadfast in his dedication to rural development. His initiatives in Vijayawada set precedents nationally, including a three-year health insurance program (Swasth Kutumbam) covering nearly 7.5 lakh families, establishment of 20 telemedicine centres, construction of 20,000 toilets under the Swachh Andhra-Swacha Krishna program, and advancements in horticulture.”

Tata Trusts provided crucial technical support to the Andhra Pradesh government for rice fortification. “Itukala Arjuna Rao, a resident of Tunikipadu in Krishna District, spoke of Ratan Tata’s enduring impact, noting his vision for self-sufficient villages, job creation, and accessible healthcare as a beacon for future generations.