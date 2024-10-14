Third day of Nari Shakti captivates audience in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of the Nari Shakti Vijayotsavam celebrations at Babburi Grounds, Punnami Ghat, the audience was captivated by a series of enchanting cultural performances.

The event, held on Sunday, was filled with spiritual grandeur and showcased a variety of traditional arts that left spectators in awe.

A highlight was the ‘Kommu Dolu’ dance, a signature performance of the Koya tribe.

Dancers, adorned with buffalo horns on their heads and large drums around their necks, performed the rhythmic chant of ‘Rela.’

Men and women of all ages joined hands and moved in sync, as drummers used sticks and their hands to beat the drums.

Adding to the spectacle were Poturaju’s dynamic Vinyasalu and Shivasattu’s lively ‘Poonakala Vinyasas.’

Folk artists further energised the crowd with traditional drum dances, a practice with deep roots in local heritage.

Performers also formed impressive pyramids and sang folk and devotional songs, creating an electric atmosphere.

The combination of rhythmic drumming and graceful dancing left the hundreds of audience thoroughly mesmerised.