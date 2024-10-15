Students seek action against encroachment of college land in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Old student leaders of SRR & CVR Government Degree College, led by Donepudi Shankar, have accused influential individuals of illegally occupying the college’s land on BRTS Road.

Addressing the media on Monday, Shankar revealed that despite a 2009 court stay order, unauthorised construction has continued on the land.

“We have been fighting this legal battle for over a decade. The government must launch ‘Operation SRR College’ to reclaim the property,” Shankar urged, calling on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene.

Another student leader, Kasinadh, questioned the municipality’s inaction, wondering how town planning officials allowed the sale of 4,000 square yards of government land.

He raised concerns over the officials’ apparent negligence and called for immediate action to protect the institution, which has educated thousands over the years.

The leaders stressed the need for justice, free from political interference.