Vijayawada railway hospital gets 60 kW solar grid

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has made notable strides in adopting renewable energy and reducing its carbon footprint, contributing to Indian Railways’ broader goal of carbon neutrality.

Through solar energy projects and electrification, the division is setting an example in sustainable railway operations.

SCR Principal Chief Electrical Engineer PD Mishra inaugurated a 60 Kilowatt peak (kWp) On-Grid Plant at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Vijayawada. The inauguration was attended by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, Additional DRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin, Additional DRM (Operations) K Srinivas Rao, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Sowribala, and other senior officials.

This solar plant, installed on the hospital’s Administrative Block, consists of 120 advanced Mono-crystalline Perc panels and is designed to generate approximately 98,550 units of energy annually. The renewable energy will power critical loads in hospital wards, ensuring uninterrupted and eco-friendly electricity. With an investment of Rs 48.27 lakh, the plant is expected to save Rs 7.54 lakh annually, achieving a payback period of just over 6.5 years.

In another eco-friendly initiative, the 11KV/750V HT Substation at the Vijayawada Coaching Yard now powers LHB EOG coaches during maintenance, eliminating the need for diesel generators.

This effort will save 9,042 litres of HSD oil annually and cut carbon emissions by 23.87 metric tonnes.