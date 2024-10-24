Educator gets Abdul Kalam Award

VIJAYAWADA: Vidyalaya English Medium School, Gudivada, director Vijaya Bhaskar is honoured with Dr Abdul Kalam Award-2024.

This recognition highlights his dedication to offering innovative education to school students, setting goals that inspire both teaching and learning. His efforts in motivating children foster positivity, sincerity, and hard work. On behalf of Vijaya Bhaskar, school academic advisor Polavarapu Sharen accepted the award from respected MLC Lakshmana Rao. The ceremony was graced by Guntur MLA Naseer Ahmed and Perumallu, Chairman of Malineni Institute of Technology.

The school’s commitment to adopting advanced technology helps students improve their self-confidence and English communication skills.