Inclusive education model empowers specially-abled pupils in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move, Andhra Pradesh has reshaped education by embracing a Digitally Accessible Pedagogy (DAP) to empower students with disabilities, positioning itself as a model of inclusive education in India.

The State’s education system, led by Samagra Shiksha, has made remarkable strides by equipping children with the tools they need to excel in mainstream classrooms, using assistive technology and adaptive teaching methods that respect individual learning differences.

For B Meghana, a blind student from Ramagiri mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, the State’s proactive approach helped her continue her studies in science, a field she once feared was beyond her reach.

Discouraged by her family and school from pursuing the MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream in Grade 11, she sought support from Samagra Shiksha through a heartfelt letter. This led to intervention by the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), and Meghana secured a place at Zilla Parishad PM Shri School, AP’s first inclusive government school. Inspired by successful role models like Srikanth Bolla, Meghana now dreams of studying abroad and making strides in science.

At just six years old, Amman Ahamed from Hyderabad exemplifies the success of this inclusive approach. Losing his sight at two due to brain surgery, Amman began his computer learning journey at four with the support of Samagra Shiksha. Now, he leads his class, typing in English, Hindi, and Math, plays math games with Alexa, and performs at a level three grades above his peers. Amman’s achievements are a testament to the State’s focus on creating an accessible digital environment for students with disabilities.

Similarly, Vijayawada-based Safaru Sanath Kumar, a 15-year-old student with growth hormone deficiency, found a new path to academic success through the State’s accessible learning programmes. Once ridiculed for his small stature and challenged by handwriting difficulties, Safaru now excels academically using a Chromebook and digital tools.

His achievements have garnered admiration from peers, and he has earned recognition as a Google Scholar, testing Chrome OS and setting a positive example. State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, B Srinivasa Rao, emphasised a new perspective on education. “It is not about disabilities; it’s about learning differences. Our goal is to break down the stigma surrounding disability and help these students fully integrate into mainstream education,” he stated.