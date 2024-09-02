Rehabilitation centres set up in NTR, Krishna, relief operations in full swing in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: As flood water continues to wreak havoc in the erstwhile undivided Krishna district, the officials have intensified relief operations, focusing on evacuating the people from the low-lying areas and ensuring their safety.

As the Prakasam Barrage received a significant surplus water of 8,79,476 cusecs as of 5 pm on Sunday, all its 70 gates have been lifted. A second flood warning has been issued, urging the people living downstream of the barrage to be cautious. NTR and Krishna district administrations remain on high alert, making coordinated efforts to mitigate the loss of life and property.

In NTR district, Vijayawada has recorded the heaviest rainfall in over two decades. Speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate, District Collector G Srijana said, “We have successfully evacuated the people from the flood-prone areas. The situation is being closely monitored, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the flood crisis. The relief operations will continue till normalcy is restored.”

Addressing the media, Srijana explained the ongoing relief operations, including the establishment of rehabilitation centres, evacuation of people from the low-lying areas, and provision of essential services like food, drinking water and medicines. “We have set up a special control room in the Collectorate to monitor support activities and ensure immediate response to any requests from people,” she said.

The Collector also highlighted the proactive measures taken to determine the flood-affected areas based on the flood flow forecast, which ensures timely relocation of people. “Medical camps have been set in the affected areas. Pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals for provision of medicare.”

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji held a review meeting with the officials to take stock of the situation. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed us to take all measures to mitigate the loss of life and property. So far, 11 rehabilitation centres have been set up in the district,” he added.