Temple ghat road works at brisk pace

VIJAYAWADA: The recent heavy rains caused significant damage to the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), with a portion of the road collapsing onto the National Highway.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as vehicular movement had already been suspended due to the inundation at Kummaripalem Centre caused by the Budameru flash floods.

With the annual Dasara festivities approaching, temple authorities promptly initiated repair works. In response to the damage, the ghat road was temporarily closed on Sunday to prevent any further incidents during the ongoing rains.

Temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao stated that the ghat road had been out of use since the heavy rains, and precautionary measures were taken due to previous incidents of landslides near the Om turning point and adjacent parking area.

“The road near the turning point from the gopuram collapsed and weakened. To strengthen it, we are constructing a retaining wall from the base,” he said.

He also confirmed that hill fortifying works near the tonsuring hall and the recent damage to the ghat road will be completed before the Dasara festival. As a result of the road damage, all vehicles, including temple-run buses, have been suspended temporarily.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Dasara festivities, focusing on the construction of queue lines.