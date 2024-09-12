Vegetables at subsidised prices for flood-hit residents

VIJAYAWADA: As part of relief measures for the flood-hit residents in the city, the Agriculture Marketing Department has set up mobile Rythu Bazaars to offer vegetables at subsidised prices. The mobile markets have been a huge draw among locals, who are battling with financial and personal losses caused by the deluge. Two to three mobile units have been deployed in the flood-hit areas.

S Anjani, a homemaker from Milk Project, one of the flood-affected areas, told TNIE, “We no longer have to travel far for vegetables. After the floods, we simply can’t afford the high prices in regular markets. Buying one or two varieties of vegetables costs around Rs 100 in the retail market. The government’s decision to subsidise vegetables has brought us great relief, especially when we have lost so much and can’t recover right away.”

The mobile Rythu Bazaars, operating under the Agriculture Marketing Department, offer tomatoes, brinjal and beans each for Rs 10 per kg, while one kg of lady finger, ivy gourd and cucumbers are being sold at Rs 5 each. One piece of cabbage and bottle guard have been priced at Rs 5 each, and a bunch of leafy vegetables at Rs 2. Locals said the price of the same vegetables is at least five to eight times higher in retail market.

V Venkatrao, a seller from the Agriculture Market Committee, explained, “We have been working tirelessly to ensure that these vegetables reach every flood-affected household. The demand is high because many families can’t afford to buy vegetables from regular markets right now.”

The government has already distributed essential commodities, including 25 kg of rice, 1 kg each of toor dal, tamarind, and one litre of palm oil. However, several families are still struggling with the high prices of vegetables.

“While we have received essential commodities, we still can’t afford the vegetables in retail markets. We don’t have any income right now and we don’t know when we will be able to start earning again. The subsidised vegetables coming directly to our homes are a huge relief for us in this tough time,” said M Latha, a resident of Payakapuram.