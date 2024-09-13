VMC's efforts to restore normalcy after floods hailed

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner, HM Dhyana Chandra, expressed deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to the relief efforts, enabling Vijayawada city to recover swiftly from the recent Budameru flooding.

The Commissioner commended the VMC employees for their coordinated and timely response, which played a crucial role in managing the disaster efficiently and ensuring a faster recovery for affected communities. He expressed his sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the flood relief operations.

It may be recalled that on August 31, Vijayawada experienced heavy rainfall, causing flood levels in the Budameru canal to rise significantly. This surge was primarily due to a reverse flow of water from rural areas downstream, where the natural flow of the canal was obstructed by weed growth.

Additionally, substantial silt deposits from surrounding areas accumulated in the canal, worsening the blockage and contributing to the increased flood levels.

In response to the flooding, Dhyana Chandra issued a red alert for low-lying and Budameru catchment areas to ensure public safety. Upon receiving an alert from the irrigation department, he conducted midnight inspections in several areas, including Ramalingeswara Nagar and Budameru Katta. With 60,000 cusecs of water from the Budameru River entering the city, many areas were inundated due to the Krishna River’s overflow. The VMC faced significant challenges, as 60% of its workers were from the affected areas, and half of the city was under water.

Despite these challenges, VMC staff worked tirelessly, responding to complaints from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) call centres and providing a lifeline for flood-affected citizens with their 24/7 service. They also proactively addressed complaints received through social media, including drone footage shared by residents, demonstrating their commitment to resolving issues quickly.

To support relief efforts, the VMC deployed 50 tractors to deliver essential supplies such as food and water. Additionally, 230 tankers were used to supply drinking water to ensure access to clean water amid the flooding. In areas where the high water flow made it difficult for tractors to deliver food, 11 boats from the Fisheries Department were deployed to transport supplies.

In some of the most inaccessible areas, helicopters were employed for food distribution, ensuring comprehensive coverage and timely assistance. The combined use of helicopters, boats, drones, and tractors made certain that all affected residents received the necessary support.