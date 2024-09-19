1O lakh devotees may visit Durga temple for Dasara in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Srijana, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu and West Constituency MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdhary (Sujana Chowdhary), held a coordination meeting for the 10-day Dasara festival on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the general public.

Addressing the media, the Collector emphasised the aim of providing devotees with a satisfactory view of the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga. She instructed temple officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual event.

The festivities will take place at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from October 3 to 12.