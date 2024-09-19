1O lakh devotees may visit Durga temple for Dasara in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Srijana, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu and West Constituency MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdhary (Sujana Chowdhary), held a coordination meeting for the 10-day Dasara festival on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the general public.
Addressing the media, the Collector emphasised the aim of providing devotees with a satisfactory view of the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga. She instructed temple officials to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual event.
The festivities will take place at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from October 3 to 12.
The Collector also noted that extra care was taken while setting up queue lines on the ghat road, and safety measures are in place to prevent landslides and falling boulders. “It is estimated that 1 lakh devotees will visit the temple daily during the festivities, with the number expected to exceed two lakh on the day of Moola Nakshatram,” said Collector Srijana.
West MLA Sujana Chowdhary suggested that officials prepare for a surge in devotees during the Dasara festivities and recommended launching a special website for their convenience. He also proposed implementing special time slots for VVIPs, VIPs, and specially-abled individuals.
The CP announced that around 3,500 police personnel would be deployed from various locations for security duties during the festivities, with one special officer appointed for each sector. “All proceedings will be monitored round the clock through the command control room. Elaborate security measures are being implemented for the safety and security of devotees and VIPs visiting the temple,” he said.