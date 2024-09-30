Preparations for Dasara at Kanaka Durga temple are in full swing

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that authorities are pulling all stops to ensure a hassle-free darshan for common devotees at the Kanaka Durga temple during the 10-day Dasara festival, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said elaborate safety and security measures are being taken for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

The Minister, along with temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao, NTR District Collector G Srujana, Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu and other police officials, inspected arrangements for the festival at Indrakeeladri on Sunday. They also checked the queue lines and exit points, besides other places.

Speaking to mediapersons, Anam said arrangements for Dasara celebrations at the Kanaka Durga temple are underway in full swing and will be completed within the stipulated time. On the security measures, he explained that more than 5,000 police officers of various ranks are being deployed for bandobast duties, along with other officials from various line departments.

Announcing that special rituals and pujas will be cancelled during the 10-day fete, Anam said, “Hassle-free darshan for common people is our top priority. A separate queue line will be provided for VVIPs and VIPs. We are also exploring alternate routes to ferry VVIPs and VIPs to the temple instead of allowing their vehicles on the ghat road. A trial run on Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam will be conducted where the officials will finalise the route”

For Moolanakshatram, the auspicious day on which the Goddess adorns the avatar of Saraswati Devi, the Minister said special care will be taken as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the temple to offer silk robes to the presiding deity.

Additionally, he said, more Prasadam counters will be set up at various places such as bus stand, railway station and other places to reduce devotee rush. “We are gearing up to prepare 30 lakh Laddu Prasadams during Dasara festivities,” he noted.

Earlier, District Collector G Srujana and CP SV Rajashekhar Babu held a meeting and said the entire temple and other surrounding localities have been divided into 25 sectors for the convenience of dividing bandobast duties. “A total of 6,000 personnel from various places have been deployed,” said the Vijayawada CP.