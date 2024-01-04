243 students get degrees at 7th convocation of SPAV

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 243 students received their degrees at the Seventh Convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), held on Wednesday.

The event honoured 78 Bachelor of Architecture and 23 Bachelor of Planning graduates, along with several others in disciplines such as Building Science and Urban and Regional Planning.

Gold Medals were given to 10 graduates for their outstanding achievements during the academic year 2022-23. Additionally, 10 Best Thesis Awards were presented, recognising excellence in Planning and Architecture. During the event, Director Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda provided an overview of SPAV’s accomplishments and collaborations. SPAV has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global institutions, fostering international connections in education.

Director Dr Srikonda highlighted SPA Vijayawada’s superior campus infrastructure. Collaborative agreements with institutions like the University of Lille, France, and Boston College of Architecture, USA, were underscored.

Air Marshal Dr Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle (Retd.), Chairman of the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee, delivered the Convocation address. He congratulated graduates, emphasising their pivotal role in India’s progress towards ‘Viksit Bharat-2047.’

Ar Dr Amogh Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, presided over the convocation. He commended the graduates, urging them to consider the societal impact of their profession. As many as 300 architects and planners attened the programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 243 students received their degrees at the Seventh Convocation ceremony of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), held on Wednesday. The event honoured 78 Bachelor of Architecture and 23 Bachelor of Planning graduates, along with several others in disciplines such as Building Science and Urban and Regional Planning. Gold Medals were given to 10 graduates for their outstanding achievements during the academic year 2022-23. Additionally, 10 Best Thesis Awards were presented, recognising excellence in Planning and Architecture. During the event, Director Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda provided an overview of SPAV’s accomplishments and collaborations. SPAV has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global institutions, fostering international connections in education.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Director Dr Srikonda highlighted SPA Vijayawada’s superior campus infrastructure. Collaborative agreements with institutions like the University of Lille, France, and Boston College of Architecture, USA, were underscored. Air Marshal Dr Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle (Retd.), Chairman of the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee, delivered the Convocation address. He congratulated graduates, emphasising their pivotal role in India’s progress towards ‘Viksit Bharat-2047.’ Ar Dr Amogh Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, presided over the convocation. He commended the graduates, urging them to consider the societal impact of their profession. As many as 300 architects and planners attened the programme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp