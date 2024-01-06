68th Railway Week divisional level prog held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR)– Vijayawada Division celebrated 68th Railway Week Divisional Level programme at Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Wednesday.Participating as the chief guest, Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil said the division has performed well on the safety front without any major incidents and casualties during the past financial year.

He said the division earned Rs 5311.98 crore during 2022-23 and achieved the freight loading of 34.35 MT, which is 9.13% higher than the last year. DRM said on infrastructure front, 20 stations over Vijayawada Division are being developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to provide modern passenger amenities, inter-modal integration and signage for the guidance of passengers.

