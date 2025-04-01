Vijayawada skaters shine at Taiwan Championship

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada skaters displayed exceptional skills at the 2025 Taiwan Artistic Roller Skating Championship held in Taipei from March 24 to March 30.

Kopparapu Kyvalya emerged as the most successful Indian athlete, winning four gold and one silver medal, along with the highest point score of 275.5 points. His gold medals came in FreeStyle, Inline, Solo Dance, and Pair Skating, while he secured silver in Couple Dance. Kyvalya, a Class 10 student at NSM Public School, was trained by Panchada Satyanarayana and had previously won two gold medals at the Asian Championship and 21 national medals.

Mathrapu Jessy Raj, earned two gold, one silver, and one bronze, with victories in Solo Dance and Couple Dance. Pediredla Chaitra Deepika secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze, with gold in Pair Skating alongside Kyvalya. Vadlani Hruthik and T. Tejaswi also contributed to India’s medal tally with gold and silver.

The championship saw participation from eight countries, with India earning 13 medals.