Vijayawada RPF enhances security and rescues 257 children

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, has strengthened passenger safety, recovered stolen property, and enforced law and order across the railway network in 2024-25.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil commended Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B Thokala and the RPF team for their dedicated efforts. “Their exemplary service ensures a safe and seamless travel experience,” Patil said, pledging to enhance security measures further.

Under Operation Nanhe Faristey, RPF rescued 257 distressed children, ensuring their safe rehabilitation. Mission Rail Suraksha led to the arrest of 104 offenders and the recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs 6.74 lakh.

Through Operation Amanat, 679 lost luggage items worth Rs 2.29 crore were returned to passengers, while Mission Yatri Suraksha tackled 85 theft cases, apprehending 54 robbers and recovering stolen goods worth Rs 64.70 lakh.

RPF intensified its crackdown on illegal activities. Operation NARCOS resulted in the seizure of 336 kg of ganja worth Rs 16.76 lakh, leading to 28 arrests and 25 cases. Operation Upalabdh targeted ticket touts, arresting 65, seizing 576 future journey tickets and 424 IRCTC user IDs.

Additionally, 17,988 cases were booked under the Railway Act, 1989. Efforts to maintain cleanliness and public health saw 1,898 littering cases and 1,210 Tobacco Act violations, generating Rs 2,92,900 in fines.

With its vigilant operations and strategic initiatives, Vijayawada RPF remains committed to ensuring a secure, passenger-friendly railway environment, setting a high standard for railway security in 2024-25.