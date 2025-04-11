New IRCTC tourist train to northern temples from Vijayawada on April 23

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a new Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Vijayawada on April 23, connecting pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to northern India’s sacred destinations.

The 9-night, 10-day tour titled “Haridwar-Rishikesh-Vaishnodevi-Amritsar-Anandpur Yatra” will cover Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple and Ganga Aarti, Rishikesh’s Ram Jhula, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, and Anandpur’s Gurudwara and Naina Devi Temple.

Boarding and de-boarding will be available at Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Wardha, and Nagpur.

Tour packages are categorised into Economy (Sleeper, Rs 18,510), Standard (3AC, Rs 30,730), and Comfort (2AC, Rs 40,685). Packages include train and road travel, hotel accommodation, meals, insurance, and onboard security. Child fares (5–11 years) range from Rs 17,390 to Rs 39,110.

Bookings can be made at www.irctctourism.com or via helpline numbers. A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer of SCR, said the service will ensure a comfortable and guided pilgrimage experience.