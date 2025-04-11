Vijayawada Durga temple to unveil upgrades for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri can expect an enhanced experience this Dasara, as most works under the temple’s master development plan are likely to be completed before the festival in October.

Executive Officer Ramachandra Mohan said the development works are being executed with a long-term vision.

“The master plan is futuristic, considering increasing devotee demands, culture, and temple traditions. We are ensuring a pleasant visit to the second biggest temple in the State,” EO Ramachandra Mohan said.

Temple engineering officials have expedited works on Indrakeeladri and at the foothill. Permanent elevated queue lines from Kanaka Durga Nagar to Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, a laddu prasadam kitchen, and the Nithya Annadanam building are in the final stages.

The queue lines are designed to guide devotees directly to the main temple, easing congestion during peak hours and festivals.

“These lines will significantly reduce traffic problems during major events like Dasara,” the Executive Officer Ramachandra Mohan added.