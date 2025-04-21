Experts demand health as a fundamental right; oppose privatisation of medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: Public health experts, retired bureaucrats, and civil society leaders came together on Sunday to demand that health be recognised as a fundamental right and to oppose the privatisation of government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The conference on “Privatisation of Medical Colleges and Analysis of Andhra Pradesh Health Budget” was held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram in Vijayawada, jointly organised by Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), Jana Vignana Vedika, and the Kendram.

Dr PV Ramesh, retired IAS officer and former Health Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, said successive governments had failed to strengthen the public health system and had instead handed over critical services to corporate control.

He cited Kerala’s health model as an example, warning that over-commercialisation had driven basic healthcare out of the poor’s reach. He criticised the transfer of Chittoor Government Hospital to Apollo Hospitals and the decision to run ten new medical colleges under Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

He also condemned the collection of crores in capitation fees and allocation of seats without merit.