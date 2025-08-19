Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns plea against DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar on Monday filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking interim orders to restrict Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan from acting in films, participating in entertainment programmes, producing and promoting films, and appearing in advertisements.

In his petition, Vijay Kumar alleged that Pawan Kalyan misused his office and government funds in the making of the film Harihara Veeramallu and requested the court to direct the CBI to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

The High Court, comprising Judge Dr Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratapa, rejected the request of the petitioner’s lawyer to issue notices to the respondents—the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB, and Pawan Kalyan.

The judge refused to issue notices at this stage, posted the hearing to next week, and ordered the registry to print the names of the lawyers representing the CBI and ACB in the list of cases to be heard.