30 days of Krishna floods see massive discharge into sea

VIJAYAWADA: River Krishna has been witnessing heavy inflows continuously for the 30th consecutive day, forcing the discharge of large volumes of water downstream.

Since the beginning of the current monsoon season, nearly 319 TMC of water has been released into the Bay of Bengal. About 4.64 lakh cusecs of water was discharged on Wednesday, reflecting the severity of the flood conditions.

The Krishna has been in heavy spate since July 20, with floodwater reaching the Prakasam Barrage, the final reservoir on the river. In response, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) have lifted all crest gates and, at times, a few additional gates of the Barrage to regulate the surplus flow.

The first warning remains in force at the barrage. A second warning will be issued if the discharge crosses 5.60 lakh cusecs. “By 7 p.m. on Wednesday, about 4.54 lakh cusecs of water reached the barrage, including 17,900 cusecs from the Munneru and 5,150 cusecs from the Paleru.

The level is expected to rise further as heavy inflows are arriving from the upper reservoirs,” said Prakasam Barrage Anicut AE Rajesh to TNIE. According to the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), about 775.9 TMC of water is currently available in the 112 reservoirs across the State, amounting to about 78.01 per cent of their total capacity.