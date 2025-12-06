Dokiparru Mahakshetram marks 10th anniversary with grand Srinivasa Kalyanam

VIJAYAWADA: Dokiparru Mahakshetram celebrated its 10th anniversary with the grand performance of Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam on Friday, drawing thousands of devotees.

The celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara was conducted under the supervision of temple founders and trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy, who were joined by Komma Reddy Bapireddy, Vijayabhaskaramma, P Nagireddy, Prasanna and their families seated on ceremonial peethams.

Vedic scholars explained the spiritual significance of the Kalyanam, chanting mantras throughout and noting that childless couples performing the ritual with devotion attain the merit of sacred kanyadanam. The temple and Kalyana Mandapam were adorned with floral decorations, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The traditional Chakra Snanam was performed.

Utsava Murthis were taken in procession, followed by abhishekam.The four-day Brahmotsavams, which began on December 2, concluded with Dopu Utsavam, Dhvaja Avarohanam, Poornahuti, Dvadasa Pradakshinas and Ekanta Seva, blessing devotees with divine grace.