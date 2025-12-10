Capital region works to be completed within year: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure works in the capital region’s farmers’ plots are progressing rapidly and will be completed within a year, MA&UD Minister Narayana said during a review visit on Tuesday. He inspected ongoing road construction and development works in the layouts allotted to farmers, accompanied by officials and engineers.

He reviewed pending works on the Seed Access Road and the steel bridge being built across the Guntur Channel to connect Mangalagiri roads with the Seed Access Road.

Later, he addressed the media and explained that land pooling layouts across 29 villages have been divided into 13 zones, where development works are underway.

Jungle clearance has been completed, and infrastructure provision is progressing quickly. Within a year, drainage systems, roads, and other basic facilities will be ready, followed by road construction works over the next 18 months.

He said that except for one zone, all others are witnessing road networks, stormwater drains, sewage systems, drinking water facilities, STPs, and bridges being developed at a cost of Rs 23,645 crore. He added that the CM is in talks with bankers to facilitate loans for farmers.

Currently, commuters from Vijayawada to Amaravati must travel via the Karakatta embankment near the Kondaveeti Vagu pumping station.

Narayana announced that the Seed Access Road works are being expedited and will be partially opened by the end of this month, reducing dependence on the Karakatta route.

The bridge across the Guntur Channel, connecting Prakasam Barrage to Undavalli Centre, is progressing rapidly and is expected to complete by February 15. Once ready, accessing Amaravati will be easy without using the Karakatta, easing travel for Vijayawada, Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri people.