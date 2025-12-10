Over 2.7 lakh to appear for Andhra Pradesh TET in December

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,71,692 candidates have applied for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) scheduled in December 2025.

According to the TET Convener, M Venkata Krishna Reddy, 96.25% of applicants have already downloaded their hall tickets. Candidates who have not yet done so have been urged to download them immediately to confirm their examination centres and attend the test.

As per the announced schedule, the examinations will be held from December 10 to December 21, 2025, in two sessions daily. The first session will run from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The test will be conducted online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 133 centres in the State.

Candidates are instructed to reach their centres at least one hour before the scheduled time.

Those who made errors in their application forms regarding name, gender, or date of birth will be allowed to correct them at the examination centre by submitting valid proof, with changes reflected in the nominal rolls.

Applicants must carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.

For candidates who applied for scribes, arrangements will be made through the respective District Education Officers. Help desks have also been set up in district education offices to address queries.

The Convener warned that any malpractice at the examination centres will invite strict legal action under Act 25/1997.