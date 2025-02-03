Festive spirit marks SPA’s INYAN 2025 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada (SPAV), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, hosted its much-awaited Annual Cultural Festival, INYAN 2025, at its eco-friendly campus.

This year’s festival, themed “Odyssey of Realms,” showcased a series of innovative exhibitions, performances, and immersive experiences curated by SPAV’s talented students. The festival was inaugurated by Prof. Dr Ramesh Srikonda, Director of SPAV, who delivered an inspiring address encouraging students to embrace creativity and engage in the wide range of events. He also unveiled the INYAN 2025 banner, officially marking the beginning of the festival.

The inaugural ceremony kicked off with a vibrant parade led by the Student Council, where cultural club representatives proudly displayed their banners. The event was further elevated by an electrifying dance performance, igniting the festive spirit among the audience.

A Nagamalleshwara Rao, State President of the Builders Association of India (BAI), Andhra Pradesh, attended as the chief guest.

The event attracted a host of prominent architects, planners, professionals, and families from across the region, all coming together to celebrate the creative energy of SPAV students.

INYAN 2025 featured an exciting lineup of cultural, artistic, and technical events, making it an unforgettable celebration of talent, innovation, and creativity.