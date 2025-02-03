Olympia brothers’ help improve lives of children with special needs

VIJAYAWADA: In a heartwarming display of generosity, two young brothers from Olympia in the USA, have made a remarkable contribution to children with special needs.

Anurag Kaza (12) and Pritish Kaza (10) donated their entire summer earnings to Spandana Manasika Vikasa Kendram, an NGO that supports differently-abled individuals in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada. The donation was facilitated by the Helping Hands Society, Davajigudem.

The brothers, who spent their summers working in various jobs, including cleaning, and landscaping, raised funds for this noble cause. Their journey of giving began earlier this year when they visited Spandana, where they met the residents and witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by children with special needs.

Balancing their work with school and other commitments, the brothers demonstrated a level of maturity and compassion far beyond their years. Speaking to TNIE, Sankabattula Rajitha, the secretary of Spandana, said, “These young boys have shown the power of compassion and determination. Their story is a reminder that even small acts of kindness can create waves of positive change.”