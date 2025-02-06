VMC chief directs officials to maintain sanitation in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM inspected the state of sanitation during his visit to Vemula Shyamala Road, Eat Street, and Ajith Singh Nagar areas on Wednesday.

At Eat Street, he instructed officials to maintain sanitation standards without fail, ensuring a healthy environment for visitors. He instructed them to clear waste and apply disinfectants regularly. During his visit to Anna Canteen in Ajith Singh Nagar, he enquired about food quality and inspected kitchen hygiene.

He mandated uninterrupted water supply and directed nodal officers to conduct daily inspections and address any issues promptly.